Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Dunne

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Dunne Obituary
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Dunne

Palm Bay - Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Dunne, 98 of Palm Bay, FL. passed away peacefully, at her home, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Elizabeth was born in Somerville, Mass. May 21, 1921. After graduating high school she attended art school and became a talented artist who hand painted greeting cards and commercial advertisements. She married Thomas J. Dunne II in June 1946. They lived primarily in Saugus, Mass. Betty enjoyed being a stay at home mother and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and crafts and was always warm and welcoming with a friendly smile on her face. She retired to Florida in 2001 to be with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Dunne II and 2 stepchildren, Thomas J Dunne III and Helen Tynan.

She is survived by her children - Diana (George) Anastos, Stephen (Barbara) Dunne, Michael (June) Dunne, and Lisa (Jim) Hodgins. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Chapel Church, 2955 Minton Road, West Melbourne, FL. 32904. A simple burial service will be done on May 23, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 164 Winter Street, Saugus, Masss.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
