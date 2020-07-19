1/
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Touchberry
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Touchberry

Titusville - Elizabeth Ann ("Betty") Witherspoon Touchberry, age 83, of Titusville, Florida passed away on July 18, 2020. Betty was born in Gable, South Carolina to Joseph and Thelma Witherspoon. She attended Manning High School. In 1961, she married Franklin Richardson Touchberry and they later moved to Titusville, FL where Frank began is his long career with the Space Program. Betty worked with the Brevard Public School systems as a Teacher's Assistant where she dedicated 26 years of service to children and love of learning. Her priorities were her relationship with Jesus and her family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved entertaining and visiting with friends and family. Her smile and her charm brightened any room she walked into. She was a charter member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and was involved in bible study and prayer groups. She enjoyed her role as "greeter" for Sunday morning church services. She enjoyed working in her yard, RVing weeks at a time, traveling around the US with Frank and their dog, Alfie. She enjoyed spending time with each of her grandchildren and attending all of their events. She is survived by her two children, Philip and Rosalind (Adrian) two sisters: Mary (Edwin) and Martha, two brothers: Mac (Bonnie) and Tom Witherspoon and sister in law, Rae Weeks. She also left behind five grandchildren: Monique (Erich), Taylor (Jessy), Jaryd, Olivia, Luke and four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, attendees are asked to adhere to social distance standards. Services will be live streamed at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
