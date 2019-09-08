|
Elizabeth Anne Gettings Butler
Cocoa - Elizabeth Anne Gettings Butler passed on July 18, 2019. She was born in Hayti, Mo, in 1922. She moved with her family to Rockledge, Fl in 1942. While working in the Barnett Bank she met then married Loran Butler of Merritt Island.
She was predeceased by Loran in 1995 and her two brothers, Hal Gettings in 2016 and David Gettings in 2009. Anne is survived by her two sisters, Foe Hampton, of Memphis, Tn and June Geiger, of Rockledge, Fl; and sister-in-law Joan Gettings, of Lakeland, Fl. Anne is also survived by their four children: Beth (Randy VanOss) Butler of Tallahassee, Fl; Ruth Sinclair of Marietta, Ga; Jo (Greg) Block of North Ft. Myers, Fl; and David Butler (Ted Smith) of Knoxville, Tn. She was called "Bebe" by her many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
A "Celebration of her life" service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 4 pm in the Derby Street Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa.
All friends and family are encouraged to attend, if possible, and remember the wonderful life and example that Anne showed us.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 8, 2019