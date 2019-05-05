Elizabeth B Myers



Merritt Island - Elizabeth Beatrice Myers, a devout Christian of Merritt Island, FL. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 98 on Wednesday April 24, 2019. She was born, August 19, 1920 in Easton, PA. to John & Esther Miller. She was married to Paul E. Myers , who preceded her in death in 2003. Elizabeth was blessed with a loving family. She is the mother of daughter, Patricia Smith & husband, Sterling, and daughter, Barbara Boccuzzi & husband, Joseph. Nana of 4 grandchildren: Pamela Poland & husband Brian, Scott Smith & wife Alena, Sara Root & husband Robert, Amy Lasky & husband Michael. Grandnana of 7 great-grandchildren: Scott Smith, Robert Root, Sterling Root, Sophia Lasky, Olivia Root, Michael Lasky, Marshall Root. Elizabeth, (Betty) had a true passion for life, a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. Betty moved to Clearwater, FL. in 1989 and was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry. In October 2018 she moved to Merritt Island, FL. and was a member of the Heavenly Handmade Prayer Shawl group at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church. Betty loved spending time with her family, church activities, golf, knitting, Facebook, Spider Solitaire & traveling. Celebration of life service on May 11th, 10:30 am, Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, 600 S. Tropical Trl., Merritt Island, FL. 32952. Interment service, May 12th, 2:00 pm., Sylvan Abbey Cemetery, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL. 33759.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Merritt Island Presbyterian Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com for the Myers family. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary