|
|
Elizabeth Cammack
Melbourne - ELIZABETH D. CAMMACK, 85, passed away on June 14, 2019.
Elizabeth D. Cammack (BETTY), was born September 28, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. Betty was a 1951 graduate of Verona High School and graduated in 1954 from St. Margaret's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her R.N. diploma. She later earned her B.S. from Rollins College in 1982.
She moved from Youngstown, OH to Melbourne, FL in 1963 with her husband Ralph who preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by one son, Barry, his wife Karen, two grandchildren, Mark, his wife Amanda, Krista, her husband Jay, and a great grandchild, Olivia. Betty is also survived by her nephew Christopher Donato and his children, Keriann and Bryan.
Betty was a retired Registered Nurse who worked as an office nurse at Homes Regional Medical Center for 26 years. She prided herself as giving birth to Two North, the second building phase of the hospital to open in 1969. Her passion in life was traveling and did so throughout Europe, Asia, Far East and many Caribbean Islands. Betty had a zest for life and strength in times of adversity.
In lieu of flowers, Betty would have preferred donations to be made to Holy Name of Jesus Church, 3050 N. Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL. There will be a visitation on Friday June 21, 2019 from 10:30 - 11 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Indialantic, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, Melbourne, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 19, 2019