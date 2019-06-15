|
Elizabeth "Peggy" Coleman Venable
- - Our family just lost the best cook that ever was. She could make the most delicious meal with whatever was in the pantry or refrigerator. From old time Kentucky favorites — Salt Risin' Bread and old country ham to Ramon's Caesar Salad — the dressing famously kept secret — and tenderloin with consommé rice. It was all so good. She'll be remembered, too, for speaking her mind — true feelings expressed even when it wasn't cool. And… all those stories that she told over and over and over. She was treasured by all who came to know her through her endearing renditions of childhood romps around Mt. Sterling and adventures in fast cars with Jimmy. There must never have been a better childhood.
Elizabeth "Peggy" Coleman Venable departed this life on Friday, June the 7th. She almost made it to 99. Almost. It was a good long life. She always said she was "like an old car with low mileage." When her memory failed she said her "tape was running out." She had a way with words. Peggy died at what she called "The Home" — officially known as The Fountains of Melbourne in Independent Living. She was cared for by two angels, Vinette Hibbert and Norma Wade who she loved dearly and they adored her. Up until the last, she and Vinette shopped at Chico's for jeans with sparkles for her to wear to dinner each night. She was known for her fashion.
This Kentucky girl was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on July 5th, 1920, to Charles Thompson Coleman and Mattie Clay Triplett Coleman. She grew up on Winn Street next door to her maternal grandparents. Her paternal grandparents, also Mt. Sterling natives, lived in one of first houses built in the town on High Street. It was attached to the original log cabin that still stands. As a child she knew the boy she would marry from the birthday parties they attended together from age three. She was a star debater in high school. That skill endured.
Peggy graduated from Christian College in Missouri and married that childhood friend, James Madison Venable, Jr. just before he shipped off to England to serve in the Air Force during World War II. After a long three years of war the couple reunited and left Mt. Sterling but Peggy never really left. It was always "home." She and Jimmy returned for visits with their many friends. They moved many times during Jim's career in the Air Force and then settled in Cocoa Beach, Florida — a place they enjoyed for many years. They raised three children: Cynthia Venable Dubrouillet of Raleigh, North Carolina, Charles Madison Venable of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and James Madison Venable, III (spouse Carolyn Teal Venable) of Naples, Florida. Peggy was an incredible grandmother who doted on her grandchildren Susanne Dubrouillet Morais (spouse Duarte Morais) of Raleigh, and Mark Douglas Dubrouillet (spouse Alexis Cameron) of Charleston, South Carolina. Her great grand children were a bonus. The two oldest Marcos Venable Morais, so much like Jimmy, and Jenna Elisabeth Morais had good time with her. The second wave and youngest, Kathryn Cameron Dubrouillet and Cameron Douglas Dubrouillet didn't get enough. She was proud of her family and left them with lots of memories.
She and Jimmy had been married for 65 years when he died and life was never quite the same. They'd mated for life and half of the pair didn't work very well. He always called her "George" and that's what her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and special friends called her, too. " George" had a good long life and will return to the place she loved most and rest next to Jimmy in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m. with a gathering of all who knew her at Indian Creek Restaurant to follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 15, 2019