Elizabeth Diane "Betty" Tubridy
Panama City - Beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2019. Known by her family and friends as Betty, she was born in Dunbar Township, Pennsylvania. She moved with her husband to Cocoa Beach, Florida in 1957 - among the first group of families to support the space program - and raised three sons. She lived there until moving to Panama City several years ago.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Horton Tubridy and survived by her three sons Edward, Richard and his wife Myhra, and David and his wife Lisa; and two grandsons Adam and Carl. She had 11 siblings and is survived by sisters Irene and Katherine and many relatives.
Betty was part of the first congregation of Our Savior Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach. She sang in the choir and was very active in her faith. At home she loved to garden, travel with her husband and spend time with her family. She was a big fan of classic movies of her generation-her favorite movie stars were Tyrone Powers and Barbara Stanwick.
A mass will be said for her at Our Savior Catholic Church 5301 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. follow by a private burial service at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Palm Bay. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Franciscans or the .
Ammen Famiy Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019