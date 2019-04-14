|
Elizabeth Dorothy Auchterlonie
Satellite Beach - Elizabeth Dorothy Auchterlonie, 85 of Satellite Beach Florida passed away April 5, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mrs. Auchterlonie was born in Scotland to Andrew and Alice Thomson. She married Jack Auchterlonie in England in 1952, supporting his 30 year military career and raising their children together. She also worked for NAF at Patrick AFB for 15 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family. Her loving, caring nature and fun personality will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Jack, son, Steven(Elizabeth) Auchterlonie; daughter, Sandra Wilson; 3 grandchildren, Brad(Molly) Auchterlonie; Christie(Jonathan) O'Reilly and Courtney Wilson; 2 great grandchildren Miles and Emerson O'Reilly; and her furry friends, Jodi, Brandi and Jake.
A private family memorial will be held at a later day.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019