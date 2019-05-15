Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Church Of Our Saviour
Cocoa Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger

Cocoa Beach - Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger, born on December 19, 1935 in Manhattan, New York passed away on May 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Betty was a resident of Cocoa Beach since 1967. Services will be held at Church Of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Sponslor Hall at Cocoa Beach Community Church. For a full obituary please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now