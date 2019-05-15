|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger
Cocoa Beach - Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger, born on December 19, 1935 in Manhattan, New York passed away on May 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Betty was a resident of Cocoa Beach since 1967. Services will be held at Church Of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Sponslor Hall at Cocoa Beach Community Church. For a full obituary please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 15 to May 16, 2019