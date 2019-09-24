|
Elizabeth J. (Betty) Christianson
- - Betty Christianson ended her chapter of life on this earth on September 7, 2019, at the glorious age of 97+. She was born Elizabeth Jane Ness on May 23, 1922, in Maple Bay, Minnesota to Ed and Gea Ness. She was the third youngest of 12 children. She attended Fertile High School, Fertile, MN, and a few short years afterward married her high school sweetheart George H. Christianson. George had been drafted during World War II and was stationed at Fort Lee, VA, so Betty went east to tie the knot. They spent the first half of their married life in the Army, travelling to places like Japan where they added George H. II (Chip) to the family in 1948, Fort Lewis, Washington where they added Jeffrey N. in 1950, Hawaii, Germany, as well as many locations in the US. Retiring from the Army in 1967, George & Betty decided to head south to Palm Bay, FL (Port Malabar at the time), later moving to Indian River Colony Club (IRCC) in Melbourne in 1990. In Palm Bay, Betty was a loyal member of Peace Lutheran Church and since moving to IRCC she has been a member of Advent Lutheran Church on Wickham Road. Betty loved her church and her many good friends at IRCC. Besides enjoying time with family and good friends, Betty's other passion was playing bridge, and she was quite good.
Betty is survived by one sister, Patricia, two sons, Chip & Jeff and their families. Chip has two sons, Trey (wife Virginia and children Harriet and William) and Joshua (wife Cara and children Pace, Niko, and Roccio). Jeff is married to the former Julie Crawford and they have one daughter Kelly L. Shanafelt (husband Steve and son Nicholas). Additionally, she has nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews too numerous to count who will miss her very much.
A celebration of life will be held at her church, Advent Lutheran on Wickham Road, on October 2nd, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Francis, 6905 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 403, Melbourne, FL, 32940, Advent Lutheran Church "Grace Filled Future" Capital Campaign, or a . Betty's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 24, 2019