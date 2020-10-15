1/1
Elizabeth McCarthy Reed
Elizabeth McCarthy Reed

Schenectady, NY - Elizabeth McCarthy Reed passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at the age of 91.

Elizabeth was born in Prince Rupert, Canada.

A master homemaker, Elizabeth loved to knit, crochet, paint and cook for her family. She was a happy and outgoing person and always made sure she was dressed to the nines.

The center of Elizabeth's world was her family; she loved her children and grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her children, Richard McCarthy (Ana), Randy McCarthy, Laura McCarthy (Jody) and Tom McCarthy (Petra), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings.

Services for Elizabeth will be held at a later date.

To share condolences with her family visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
