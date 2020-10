Elizabeth McCarthy ReedSchenectady, NY - Elizabeth McCarthy Reed passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at the age of 91.Elizabeth was born in Prince Rupert, Canada.A master homemaker, Elizabeth loved to knit, crochet, paint and cook for her family. She was a happy and outgoing person and always made sure she was dressed to the nines.The center of Elizabeth's world was her family; she loved her children and grandchildren very much.She is survived by her children, Richard McCarthy (Ana), Randy McCarthy, Laura McCarthy (Jody) and Tom McCarthy (Petra), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her siblings.Services for Elizabeth will be held at a later date.To share condolences with her family visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com