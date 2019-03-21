|
Elizabeth (Betty) Moir
Merritt Island - Elizabeth (Betty) Gathercole Moir born 01/09/1924 in Kentucky passed peacefully in her sleep on 03/05 in Merritt Island. "Mom" is preceded in death by husband Bruce Moir, sons George H. (Chip) Gathercole III, Robert (Bobby) Gathercole, daughter-in-law Wanda Gathercole and great-grandson Blake Merrick. Betty is survived by her son Greg Gathercole (Wanda), daughter-in-law Bonnie Gathercole (Chip), sister Sandra Marshall (Marty), brother David Bailey,grandson Jason Gathercole (Karen), granddaughters Amber Woods (James), Bekah Gathercole (Dermot), Caitlyn Johnson (Josh), Kimberly Merrick (Alan), Shannon Gathercole, Kristen Gathercole Hudson, Melanie Gathercole Salter and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jenna, Grayson, Morgan, Kalbryn, Conner, Bailey and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to be held on 03/23 at families private home. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to . We will miss you BETTY BOOP.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 21, 2019