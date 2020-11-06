Elizabeth (Bette) R Porada



Melbourne, FL - Elizabeth (Bette) R Porada 94, was born in Sandusky Ohio, was married in 1950 and spent much of her life in Akron Ohio. She has lived in Melbourne with her husband for 40 years. She passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 1st. with her family around her. Our beloved wife, mother and friend is survived by her husband Anthony, daughter Margaret, son Michael and his wife Brenda. She had a wonderful life, was a kind, wonderful person and a friend to all. We love her and will miss her dearly.



Anyone who wishes to make a gift in her memory may donate to Advent Lutheran Church of Melbourne.









