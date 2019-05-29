Elizabeth "Libby" Schmidt



Merritt Island - Elizabeth Concannon Schmidt, belovedly known as Libby, passed on May 23rd, 2019. Libby was born in 1926, the fourth daughter of Thomas and Edna L. Concannon at St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana. Libby graduated with top honors at Concannon High School, named in honor of her father. She earned her Bachelor's and Masters Degree from Indian State University, Terre Haute, Indiana. Upon graduation, she received The Maybelle Steeg Lammers Award for Outstanding Teacher in her field.



Libby served 51 years in education, with 15 years in Indiana, 7 in Georgia, and 19 years as a counselor at Stone Middle School and Merritt Island High School and Coordinator of Career Education and Guidance in the Brevard Schools. For 10 years, she served as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida, working with over 120 intern teachers.



In 1966 she was recorded in Who's Who in American Women; in 1978 Who's Who in the South and Southwest. The Florida Career Development Association named her the Outstanding Professional Administrator in1987. She was honored as Stewardship Parishioner by Divine Mercy Church in 2007 and named as Esteemed Life Member by the Orlando Diocesan Council of Catholic Women in 2008.



Libby served many years as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and Minister of the Sick at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. She remained active in Delta Kappa Gamma, a Teacher's Honor Society, the Central Brevard Retired Educators' Association, and the Divine Mercy Council of Catholic Women.



Libby is survived by a daughter, Ann Frances Robertson (Kevin) and grandsons, Zachary, Alexander, and Matthew and a son, Joseph William Schmidt and grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, and Jessica Schmidt. She has a special loved niece, Sandra Taiclet (Charles) and their children, Angela Hammond (Thomas), Mark & Steven Taiclet, and a special church family, Jean and Angela Herron. She has many nieces and nephews that she has been blessed with.



Services will be held June 1 at 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the PACE program (Parishioners Assist Catholic Education) at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy.



Services will be held June 1 at 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the PACE program (Parishioners Assist Catholic Education) at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy.