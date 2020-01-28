Services
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Elizabeth Z. Jenkins

Elizabeth Z. Jenkins Obituary
Elizabeth Z. Jenkins

Indian Harbour Beach - Elizabeth Zenker Jenkins, age 95, passed away on December 28, 2019. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Wanscha, Germany, and become a naturalized US Citizen in 1957. Mrs. Jenkins was an accomplished artist who loved to paint and create sculptures, calling her pieces "her children". She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles Rigell Jenkins. She is survived by her nephew, Wolfgang Zenker, his wife, Brigitte, and their children, Michael and Anika, as well as her cousins, Ike and Kathryn Rigell, and their children. She was survived by many friends who cared about her and loved her. Special thanks to her caregivers, Rosa Belfont and Jezelle Louis, who cared for her in the last years of her life. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Beach Funeral Home, 1689 S. Patrick, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -