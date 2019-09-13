|
|
Ellen Gabbard
Melbourne - Ellen Curran Gabbard, 81, of Eau Gallie, FL, died at home Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago, IL to James and Elizabeth Curran. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Donald Gabbard, Sr.
She was her children's biggest supporter and fan. She volunteered for our sports teams, scout troops, and schools, Ascension and Melbourne Central Catholic, where she also served on the school board. She joined the Ascension Parish in 1964. Our mom was a lifelong reader.
Ellen is survived by her children: Don Jr., Coleen (Jeff), Dan, Katie (Jim), Mary (Duane), Robert (Monica), and daughter-in-law Terry Gabbard; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Max), Matt (Tina), Don III, Jake (Leigh-Ann), Courtney (Bryan), Jamee, Jordan (Dustin), and Justin; and her great-grandchildren: Chris, Sasha, Lily, Haleigh, Parker, Carter, and Lily.
In respect of her wishes there will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, please "pay it forward" in honor of Ellen Gabbard.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019