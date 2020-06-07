Ellen Jean Keating
Melbourne - Ellen Jean Keating, 82, of Melbourne passed away June 6, 2020 in Melbourne. She was born in Hazelton, PA. Survivors include her two sons, two daugthers-in-law and three grandchildren. Rest in Peace dear mother and grandmother. Dignity Memorial, Rockledge, FL.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.