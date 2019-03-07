Services
Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Ellen Teesdale VanEtten Obituary
Ellen Teesdale Van Etten

Merritt Island - Ellen Teesdale Van Etten of Merritt Island, Florida, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Mrs. Ellen Van Etten was a retired Real Estate Agent. Born in Baltimore to Nellie McIntyre Teesdale and John McCorriston Teesdale, Ellen grew up in Woodbury Heights NJ and raised a family in Elmer, NJ before settling later in life in Florida. She is survived by her son, James of Philadelphia, daughter Bernadette Enright of South Harrison Township, NJ, daughter Ellen Sells (Mark) of Merritt Island, FL and 5 grandchildren Dr. Tara Van Etten Marshall, Ryan Enright, Shaun Enright, Kevin Sells and Neil Sells. Ellen was predeceased by her Husband Horton, son John and grandson Erik Van Etten. A memorial mass will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Merritt Island on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 AM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 7, 2019
