Elma "Polly" Allison


Indialantic - Elma "Polly" Allison, 9/8/1931 ~ 5/3/2019 reunited with grandson, "Jeffy" in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Doug; sons, Randy and Jeff and their spouses, Cheryl and LuAnn; grandchildren, Joe, Allison and Kailey; and three great grandchildren, Adilynn, Sawyer and Jackson. Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 18th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3780 S. Hwy A1A, Melbourne Beach. In lieu of flowers donations in Polly's memory may be made to William Childs Hospice House. You are forever loved and You will be dearly missed. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
