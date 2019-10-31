Services
Florida Memorial Gardens
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-5054
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida Memorial Gardens
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Elsie Mae McMinds Lavender Hartley


1918 - 2019
Elsie Mae McMinds Lavender Hartley Obituary
Elsie Mae McMinds Lavender Hartley

Rockledge - Elsie passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in Elwood, IN on April 6, 1918 and retired to FL in 1976 after 30 years with General Motors. She is predeceased by her husband Glenn Hartley and her five siblings. Elsie is survived by her four children, Carolyn Robinson (Fred), Jerry Lavender (Tsuey Ing), James Lavender, and John Lavender as well nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and eleven great great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Florida Memorial Garden on Monday, Nov. 4th at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Wuesthoff Hospice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
