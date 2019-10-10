|
Elwood Dean "Woody" Ditchfield
Melbourne - Elwood Dean "Woody" Ditchfield, 67, went to be with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, unexpectedly, on September 25, 2019.
Woody was a lifelong resident of Melbourne, Florida. "Born and Raised", as he liked to say.
He graduated from Mel-Hi in 1970. He then went on to Pensacola Christian College, followed by Word Of Life Bible Institute in Pottersville, New York.
After college, he returned to Melbourne. He went to work for Boys II Electric. After earning his Master Electrician License, he was hired by Rockwell/ Collins Avionics in 1981. There, he met his future wife, Debra Ann "Debbi". They were married on December 6, 1986. They had two daughters, Madison and Mallory.
Woody retired from Rockwell after 35 years.
Woody never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
After his love for The Lord, he loved his family most of all.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Debra Ann Ditchfield, nee Vestgard, his daughter Madison (Derek Tyler), of Orlando, and his daughter, Mallory (Justin) Hamilton, of Jacksonville.
A Memorial Service in Woody's honor will be held at the church that they loved, His Place Ministries, located at the corner of US 1 and Strawbridge Avenue in Melbourne, on October 19th at 11:00 am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019