Elwyn Fretwell
Elwyn Fretwell

Indialantic, FL - Elwyn Fretwell known by family and friends as "Bit," age 80, passed away August 7 after long illness with Alzheimer's. Bit graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School and joined the Air Force. After receiving honorable discharge he worked as Fireman and Fire Chief of Cocoa Beach. From there Bit was Florida State Fire Marshal until he received a Bachelor of Engineering from University of Central Florida. He then moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked for Airline Pilot's Association becoming Manager, Engineering & Air Safety, retiring back to Florida after 25 years. Bit's love of flying led him to part time business of leasing airplanes and teaching many students to fly. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Amelia, Daughter, Kerri, and Grandaughter Mya. brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
