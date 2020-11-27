1/1
Emil Raymond Spon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil Raymond Spon

Rockledge - Emil Raymond Spon of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on November 25, 2020. "Ray" was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 2, 1925 and raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Moved to Merritt Island in 1960 and retired to Rockledge in 1989.

He served in the United States Navy on the USS Superior Mine Sweeper during World War II. After the war he worked in the Sharon Steel Mill as well as Spon's Refrigeration Service. Upon moving to Merritt Island, he was employed at the Kennedy Space Center. He was also part owner of S & S Installation and Service in the late 1960's and early 70's He retired from the Kennedy Space Center in 1995, but continued to do work in the HVAC field on his own for many years after retirement.

He is survived by his son Doug, living in Indiana and his daughter Leslie, living in Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife June of 57 years, his son Rick, his parents and all 6 of his brothers. Ray is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

His hobbies included bass fishing, making home movies, woodworking and reading, especially World War II novels.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Due to COVID there will be no service at this time.

For future memorial service information, please contact leslie.wicker@outlook.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
3216363720
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brevard Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved