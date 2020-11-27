Emil Raymond Spon



Rockledge - Emil Raymond Spon of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on November 25, 2020. "Ray" was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 2, 1925 and raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Moved to Merritt Island in 1960 and retired to Rockledge in 1989.



He served in the United States Navy on the USS Superior Mine Sweeper during World War II. After the war he worked in the Sharon Steel Mill as well as Spon's Refrigeration Service. Upon moving to Merritt Island, he was employed at the Kennedy Space Center. He was also part owner of S & S Installation and Service in the late 1960's and early 70's He retired from the Kennedy Space Center in 1995, but continued to do work in the HVAC field on his own for many years after retirement.



He is survived by his son Doug, living in Indiana and his daughter Leslie, living in Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife June of 57 years, his son Rick, his parents and all 6 of his brothers. Ray is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



His hobbies included bass fishing, making home movies, woodworking and reading, especially World War II novels.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.



Due to COVID there will be no service at this time.



For future memorial service information, please contact leslie.wicker@outlook.com









