Emma Curtis
West Melbourne, FL - Emma C. Curtis, 84, passed away on June 29, 2019, in Melbourne. She was born in Taunton, MA and was a retired IRS Tax Examiner. She came to Brevard in 1986, from Atkinson, NH.
Emma is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jeff) Wilbourne; sons, John and Jeff Curtis; grandchildren, Shawn Curtis and Brian MacInnes; great-grandson, Dalton MacInnes.
Services will be held at a later date at Buena Vida Estates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, . brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 3, 2019