Palm Bay, Florida - Eric John Fassett, 59, a lifelong resident of Melbourne passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Eric fought a long battle of complications from pneumonia. He was a building contractor, an outdoor guy who loved the water and also loved magic. Eric enjoyed modifying and working on cars and trucks with his friends and building and launching model rockets with his niece and nephew. Eric was a giving and loving person to all his family and friends and will be missed dearly by his mother, Sally Ann Fassett; sister, Leigh Ann (Thom) Prudente; twins, nephew, Nicholas and niece, Hana; aunt, Pat Murphy; cousin, Richard (Jeannie) Parker. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 5-7 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel, with a graveside service on Friday, January 31 at 3:00 PM at the Melbourne Cemetery. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
