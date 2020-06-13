Erin HillWest Melbourne - Erin Hill passed away May 9th at the age of 57. Born in Red Bank, New Jersey she moved to Florida in 1990 with her husband Michael to raise their family. Erin was a successful business owner who operated her dog grooming shop for most of her long career. A true animal lover she often said Dog was just God spelled backwards. Her favorite pastimes were watching her husband sing on stage, spending time with her family, and playing with her grandchildren.She is survived by her daughter Jamie(Adam) Facciobene, her son Michael Hill, her grandchildren Kayla, Leo, and Apollo Facciobene, her sister Carolyn Raniero-Reid(Shawn Reid), her brother John(Meike) Boyle, her brother Peter(Beverly) Boyle, and her lifelong best friend Mary Jane Nirella(Jamie Snider). Erin was met in heaven by her parents Peter and Carol Boyle, her sister Robin See, and her beloved husband of 28 years, Michael Hill.