Erma McLean Bushek
Cape Canaveral - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend Erma McLean Bushek passed away peacefully FridayJuly 17th after a brief illness. Erma was born October 11th, 1927 in Beverly Massachusetts to Daniel and Edith McLean. Erma attended Beverly schools and went on to work at The United Shoe after graduation.
Erma met and married the love of her life Paul in 1950 and they enjoyed 63 beautiful years together raising their family in Beverly, later relocating to Cocoa Beach for a long, happy retirement. Erma and Paul enjoyed many years in the Sunshine State biking and swimming daily,they were inseparable until Paul's passing in 2014.
Erma taught swimming and lifesaving classes at the Salem (MA) YMCA for many years. She had great success with both children and adults crediting her for their newfound love of water and swimming. Her kind, friendly demeanor and gentle spirit put others at ease and her quick, dry wit could make anyone laugh. Erma loved to read, do crossword puzzles and never missed Jeopardy. She also loved spending time with her special friends Maggie,Maureen,Claudia & Martina at Costa del Sol and Saturday shopping excursions with her daughter Heidi.
Erma is survived by her son Jeffery Bushek and wife Pamela of Coral Springs, Fl. her daughter Heidi Johnson and husband Hallet of Cocoa Beach, her daughter Lee Bushek of Rockledge, her sister Muriel Cuoco and husband Joe of Seminole FL. Also mourning Erma's loss are her grandchildren Bianca Cappello and husband Charles of Lahaina,HI. Daniel Bushek and wife Stephanie of Coral Springs,FL. Paul Rivera of Orlando, and great granddaughters Gemma, Gwen and Albee, all of Lahaina. In addition to her immediate family, Erma leaves several nieces and nephews back in New England. Erma was predeceased by her husband Paul D. Bushek and daughter Beverly "Babs" Rivera.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the amazing staff at Solaris Healthcare in Merritt Island, FL for their extraordinary care and compassion. You're all healthcare heroes and made a difficult time bearable for our family.
A celebration of Erma's life will be held at a later date.
