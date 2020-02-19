Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
5400 Village Dr
Melbourne, FL 32955
321-635-1973
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Faith Viera Lutheran Church
5550 Faith Dr.
Viera, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Viera Lutheran Church
5550 Faith Dr.
Viera, FL
Viera - Ernie Voegtlin, 81, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He leaves behind his lifetime partner and best friend, wife Barbara. Also Sons Bob (Lynette), Steven (Karen), Daughter Kim, 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Sister Elizabeth (Charlie), and many nieces & nephews. We will all miss you so much, Ernie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

A viewing will be held at Faith Viera Lutheran Church 5550 Faith Dr. Viera, Fl. Saturday at 9:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service 10:30 A.M. Reception will follow at the church hall. You may sign Ernie's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
