Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cocoa Presbyterian Church
1404 Dixon Blvd.
Cocoa, FL
Rev. Ernest Flaniken


1924 - 2019
Rev. Ernest Flaniken Obituary
Rev. Ernest Flaniken

Merritt Island - Rev. Ernest H. Flaniken died November 2, 2019. He was born Sunday, July 13, 1924 the oldest of four children born to Ernest M. and Evelyn W. Flaniken in Memphis, Tennessee.

He graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, and from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) where he graduated with honors in History cum Laude. His college honors included serving as President of the student body and as representative of the state of Tennessee for Rhodes Scholarship. He attended Union Theological Seminary from which he graduated cum Laude. In 1954 he received the degree of Master of Theology from the same school.

Mr. Flaniken served four Presbyterian congregations: Craigsville, Virginia; Marlinton, West Virginia; Central Park, Birmingham, Alabama; and a 25 year pastorate at Cocoa Presbyterian Church,Cocoa, Florida. After retiring in 1991 he served ten interim pastorates in Central Florida

In Cocoa, he assisted in establishing Alco-Hall, the first Halfway House for alcoholics in Brevard County, and assisted in establishing the Central Brevard Sharing Center for assisting the needy. He was active in the Walk to Emmaus and the Alpha movements.

In 1947, he and Mary Louise Glasgow were married in the Fairfield Highlands Presbyterian Church in Alabama and had 72 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife; a brother, Richard Flaniken of Sommerville, Tennessee; his son Robert Ernest Flaniken of Port Orange; one grandson Mark Alan Flaniken of Daytona Beach; and five great-grandchildren: Logyn Alexis Flaniken, Ryan Max Flaniken, Lydia West Flaniken, Jayce Thomas Flaniken and Taya Jolene Flaniken, alll of Port Orange, Florida; and a number of nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9th, at 2:00 PM at Cocoa Presbyterian Church.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Cocoa Presbyterian Church, 1404 Dixon Blvd., Cocoa, Florida 32922
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
