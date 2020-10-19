1/
Berlin, NJ - Ernestine J. Hale (nee Jones) of Berlin, NJ, formerly of Melbourne, FL and Fairmont, WV. Beloved wife of 72 years to Robert M. Hale. Loving Mother of Jeffrey Hale and his wife Donna of Medford Lakes, NJ and the late Holly Hale . She is also survived by her 7 devoted grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Ernestine loved playing Bridge. She was a member of the Berlin Baptist Church and the Chapel of Melbourne Beach. Ernestine enjoyed keeping busy and lived an active and happy life. Services will be held in privately. Interment will follow at a later date at Shinnston Masonic Cemetery, WV. Arrangements under the direction of the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, N.J. 08009.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
