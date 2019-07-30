Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascencion Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Michalowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther (Doucette) Michalowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther (Doucette) Michalowski Obituary
Esther (Doucette) Michalowski

Melbourne - Esther (Doucette) Michalowski, age 92 was called home to Jesus on July 27, 2019. She was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada and came to the U.S.A. in the 1950's where she met her husband Richard and married him in 1964. She was a very lovable lady and everyone who met her fell in love with her. She had many good friends. She loved to play cards (especially "45") and also camping in Maine and Canada & Bluegrass concerts in the summer. She became a U.S. citizen in 1990 and loved both countries. She leaves her husband of 56 years Richard L. Michalowski and two sisters, Thelma Perry from Prince Edward Island, Canada and Frances Allain from Brockton, Mass. and many nieces and nephews. She will have a Funeral Mass at Ascencion Catholic Church on August 1, 2019 at 10:30AM and burial in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now