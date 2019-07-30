|
Esther (Doucette) Michalowski
Melbourne - Esther (Doucette) Michalowski, age 92 was called home to Jesus on July 27, 2019. She was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada and came to the U.S.A. in the 1950's where she met her husband Richard and married him in 1964. She was a very lovable lady and everyone who met her fell in love with her. She had many good friends. She loved to play cards (especially "45") and also camping in Maine and Canada & Bluegrass concerts in the summer. She became a U.S. citizen in 1990 and loved both countries. She leaves her husband of 56 years Richard L. Michalowski and two sisters, Thelma Perry from Prince Edward Island, Canada and Frances Allain from Brockton, Mass. and many nieces and nephews. She will have a Funeral Mass at Ascencion Catholic Church on August 1, 2019 at 10:30AM and burial in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 30, 2019