Eugene J. Tremblay (Gene)



It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene J. Tremblay (Gene), announce his passing on August 18, 2020, age 75, at his home in Tallahassee, Florida.



Mr. Tremblay is survived by: his wife, Dorothy, Brothers: Louis Tremblay and Roger Tremblay, Sister: Judy Tremblay, Children: Glenn Tremblay, Brenda Tremblay, Melissa Jenkins, Douglas Mostyn, Jonathan Mostyn, and Daniel Mostyn. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Albina Tremblay and his brother Paul (Sonny) Tremblay.



Gene is a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving his country as a Marine and earning two purple hearts. Born in Vergennes, Vermont, his family eventually settled in Rockledge, Florida. He was active in coaching and became president of the Rockledge Little League.



For many years after retiring from the Post Office, his love of helping others continued. He volunteered with Toys for Tots, the Food Bank, and helping other veterans through the Marine Corp League. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.



The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him as friends and family will attest. But it was his warm smile, storytelling, acts of selflessness and love of his fellow man that will not be forgotten.



Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 am at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Toys for Tots.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store