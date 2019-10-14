|
|
Eugene M Grimm
Titusville - Eugene Martin Grimm, 96, of Titusville passed away at 6 pm on Oct. 9, 2019 at Hospice of St. Francis. Gene and his family relocated from New Jersey in 1957 to work for Bell Telephone Labs of Cape Canaveral. He worked on guidance systems through the end of the Apollo program and continued his career as a consultant. He and his wife Betty were members of St. Teresa's Church and worked on the first St. Teresa's fair. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Betty and daughters Lorene George and Sandra Szurka. He will be greatly missed by his children Tom and his wife Teresa of Titusville, Barbara of Edgewater, Joe of Keystone, CO, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be on Thursday October 17 at North Brevard Funeral Home from 6-8PM. Mass at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in honor of Eugene to St. Teresa Catholic School.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019