Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
Reposing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
Eugene Moment Sr.


1932 - 2020
Eugene Moment, Sr. age 87, transitioned from this life after a long illness on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Mr. Moment was born June 27, 1932, and attended grade school on Merritt Island, Florida. He enlisted in the Army in 1953 where he served for several years at Ft. Monroe in Hampton, Virginia. He spent his adult life in Brevard County where he was employed as a truck driver for Dixie Concrete, a seasonal citrus harvester, a security guard, and locksmith business owner, until his retirement. Mr. Moment was a minister of the gospel.

He is survived by his wife: Susie Lee; daughters: Sylvia, Monica (Moses), Nettie (Bobby), Darlene (Curtis), and Denise; sons: Eugene, Micheal, Nathaniel, Daryl and Duwayne; 18 grandchildren, 21 greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Lee (Williams) and Nathaniel Momant, Sr.; siblings: Rosa Lee, Bertha Lee, Willie, James, Nathaniel, Lonnie, and Walter. He is survived by his siblings: Arnetta (Atlanta, GA), Deborah and James both of (Syracuse, NY).

Mr. Moment's final arrangements are entrusted to Howell Funeral Home in Jessup, MD. Mr. Moment will repose on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:00 pm with a military burial ceremony at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, in Crownsville, MD on Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
