Palm Bay/Indian Harbor - Lieutenant Commander(USN RET) Eugene "Gene" Noel Cate, Jr. (9/26/1937) of Palm Bay/Indian Harbor, very unexpectedly, passed away on March 9, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Myrna Lord, his two daughters, Terri Cate LaBlanc (Greg Simmons) of Hastings, FL. and Pamela Cate Bennett (Russell Bennett) of Walterboro, SC., two grandsons, Wade D Martin (Brooke A. Martin), of Johns Island, SC and A.Shea Hood (Chandler Antley) of Summerville, SC and his great-granddaughter Londyn M Hood of Summerville, SC. Celebration of life to be announced when arrangements are finalized.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020