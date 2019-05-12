Eugene Spilger



Rockledge - Eugene G. Spilger, 84, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019.



Gene was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Whether he was traveling, golfing, boating or just spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed every day to its fullest. He was a U.S. Marine and served during the Korean War and recently had the privilege of experiencing an Honor Flight trip to DC.



He retired as the Space Station Project Director after a 30-year career with McDonald Douglas/Boeing. His career spanned the Saturn IV, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz, Spacelab and Space Station programs.



He is survived by his daughter Patricia and husband Chris, children Jesy, Amanda and Jake Rose; daughter Kristy Pruitt and husband Michael, children Chelsea, Deann and James Pruitt; Kathy Smith Spilger and grandson Christopher, children River and Dylan Spilger. Also, a host of amazing nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 am at Faith Viera Lutheran Church, 5550 Faith Drive, Viera, FL.



Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019