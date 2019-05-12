Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Viera Lutheran Church
5550 Faith Drive
Viera, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Spilger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Spilger


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene Spilger Obituary
Eugene Spilger

Rockledge - Eugene G. Spilger, 84, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019.

Gene was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Whether he was traveling, golfing, boating or just spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed every day to its fullest. He was a U.S. Marine and served during the Korean War and recently had the privilege of experiencing an Honor Flight trip to DC.

He retired as the Space Station Project Director after a 30-year career with McDonald Douglas/Boeing. His career spanned the Saturn IV, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz, Spacelab and Space Station programs.

He is survived by his daughter Patricia and husband Chris, children Jesy, Amanda and Jake Rose; daughter Kristy Pruitt and husband Michael, children Chelsea, Deann and James Pruitt; Kathy Smith Spilger and grandson Christopher, children River and Dylan Spilger. Also, a host of amazing nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 am at Faith Viera Lutheran Church, 5550 Faith Drive, Viera, FL.

Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home Viera is in charge of arrangements. You may sign Gene's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
Download Now