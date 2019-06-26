Evelyn Foster



Indiatlantic - Evelyn passed away peacefully at her home in Indialantic, on June 19th. Evelyn was born and raised in Birmingham AL., along with her departed brother Bert Haley Moore.



Upon Moving to Brevard County, Evelyn, along with Warren owned and operated Palm Bay Estates. Some years later they added Palm Bay Plaza, in which Evelyn had herself an interior design business, known as Your House. Both Evelyn and Warren enjoyed boating and took many wonderful family trips, but upon 'retirement' Evelyn and Warren fell in love with the Abacos and Man 0 War, spent much family time there.



Evelyn's love of the community led her to help raise money for many charities in the area. If you are reading this you probably know that, and it's all who have been so kind to give to Evelyn's causes, that have helped make the community a better place. Since retirement, she has been involved in and a very strong advocate of Health First Foundation Scholarship fund.



Survivors include her daughter Pam Pont, Son in law AJ Pont, Three grandchildren Kristen, Tracy, and Nicole. Nephews Steve Moore, Scott Moore, and their families, both from Birmingham Al. Blondell Gordon, a faithful servant of God and longtime more-than-a-housekeeper to Evelyn, Warren, and Pam, as well as Evelyn's Grandchildren and Evelyn and Warrens parents.



Service will be held Friday, June 28th, at 10 a.m. at the First United Church of Melbourne on New Haven, her beloved church home for almost 60 years. Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary