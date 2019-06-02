Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
2116 Garden Street
Titusville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Young


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Young Obituary
Evelyn Young

Titusville - Evelyn Young passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019.

Evelyn grew up in St. Louis, MO. and moved to Titusville in 1983.

Preceded in death by husbands Robert Humphrey, Bridgeton, MO. and Gerald (Gerry) Young, Titusville, FL.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Bill) Spalding and Douglas (Sue) Humphrey; sister, Rose Medlock; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville is in charge of arrangements
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now