Evelyn Young
Titusville - Evelyn Young passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019.
Evelyn grew up in St. Louis, MO. and moved to Titusville in 1983.
Preceded in death by husbands Robert Humphrey, Bridgeton, MO. and Gerald (Gerry) Young, Titusville, FL.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Bill) Spalding and Douglas (Sue) Humphrey; sister, Rose Medlock; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville is in charge of arrangements
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019