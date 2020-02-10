Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Mr. Everett Watson, 83, of Rockledge, FL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his new home in Georgia. He was born in Cleveland County, NC to the late Johnny Watson and Evelyna McFadden. He left Shelby in 1954 to join the US Airforce and faithfully served for more than 30 years. He was married to Rose R. Ligon for nearly 61 years and together they have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. He returned to Shelby regularly and always called it home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel at 11:00 am. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
