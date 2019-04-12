|
Everette Roy Berry, Jr.
Rockledge - Everette Roy Berry, Jr., of Rockledge, a commercial and residential real estate broker with Trafford Realty Company since 1967, died Wednesday, March 27 surrounded by his family. He was 83. Awards and plaques line the walls of his office, too many to name though they all tell the same story of dedication and passion to something he loved. Known to his colleagues and the public for his real estate acumen, his family knew him as a patient, caring, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He answered to Dad, Poppy, Pops, LeRoy, E. Roy, Royal, Roy Boy, or simply Roy.
Born August 7, 1935, Roy was raised in Conley, Georgia, just outside the city limits of Atlanta, the son of Everette Roy Berry, Sr, and Freddie Catherine Berry. After his parents moved to Sharpes, Florida, he split his high school years between Cocoa High and Southwest Dekalb, where he played basketball for the Atlanta All-Star Basketball Squad.
Roy attended the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia. In 1959, he made a permanent move to Central Florida where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Zarnas of Ashland, Kentucky. Early in their marriage, Roy served active duty for the U.S. Army in Arkansas. Following service in the army, he worked for the Life Insurance Company of Georgia, but his true calling came when he joined the Trafford Realty Company.
For fifty-two years Trafford Realty Co. has been his second home. In addition to being the Vice President of the company, he was a member of the Association of Realtors and was Realtor Emeritus since 2008. Roy also developed the South Merritt Island subdivision, Hidden Creek. He served as past president of Kiwanis of Merritt Island and was a member of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
Though he preferred handwritten ledgers, Roy kept up with the latest technology. He was as proud of his 1984 Apple McIntosh home computer as he was of his FM Radio Sunglasses purchased from a vendor alongside the 520 causeway between Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach.
The view of the golf course behind his home in Rockledge was Roy's respite. Often he would end his workday walking the green, mentally preparing for his next round of golf with best friends.
He found comfort in simple things. Roy's love of his natural surroundings was evident by his respect for it. His taste for seersucker suits came naturally. Today, few can wear the moniker Southern Gentleman with pride, but Roy Berry was the exception. That and his twinkling eyes complemented his kind and gentle nature.
On occasion, his gentility was eclipsed by a cool factor that grew exponentially with age.
Whether Roy was running a pool table in a remote bar in the Bahamas or composing a limerick in his grandchildren's English class on Grandparent's Day, he was always the coolest dude in the room.
Roy was a loving husband and father, a devoted friend, a committed professional, and a gracious man to everyone he met. True to himself until the end, he will be remembered and cherished for his kind words, his big heart, and his warm smile.
He is survived by his daughters Elaine Clark (Cliff), Susan Woolsey (David), and Cindy Munroe (Charles); five grandchildren, Graham, Courtney, Morgan, Connor, and Mary Logan; his nephew, Everette, and nieces Patsy, and Cheryl, Cecelia, and Christina; second cousin Jean Henderson; and in-laws Toni Zarnas, Argie and Tony Papalas. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary, and his sister Dawn Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4 Church Street, Cocoa, Florida 32922, Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in Thursby Hall. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Roy's favorite charity, , stjude.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019