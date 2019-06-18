|
|
Fannie Combs
Satellite Beach - Fannie L. Combs, 85, of Satellite Beach passed away June 12, 2019. Services are Saturday, 22 June 2019 at First Baptist Church Indialantic, 170 Washington Avenue, Indialantic, Florida 32903. A visitation will be held from 10:30am to 11:00am. Celebration of Life at 11:00am-12:00pm. Interment will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge, Florida. Donations can be made in memory of 'Fannie Lou Combs" to First Baptist Church Indialantic, 170 Washington Avenue, Indialantic, Fl. 32903. Obit at DignityMemorial.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 18, 2019