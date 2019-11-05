Services
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Resources
Florence E. (Peggy) Miller

Florence E. (Peggy) Miller Obituary
Florence E. (Peggy) Miller

Palm Bay - Florence E. (Peggy) Miller passed away peacefully at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay on November 1st, 2019 at the age of 96 years.

Peggy, wife of the late Lt. Col Donald O. Miller, US Army, is survived by her children, Donna Wood, Donald, Jr., Debbie Cash, and Marlene Cogar, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour Beach, FL. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Peggy's name to a local humane shelter.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
