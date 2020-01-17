|
Florence M. Riehl
Melbourne - Florence M. Riehl, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 17, 2020 in Viera, FL after an extended illness.
Florence was born on August 1, 1930 in Queens, N.Y., the eleventh child of William and Catherine O'Brien. She spent her childhood and received her secondary education in Jamaica, Queens. Her first professional job was as executive secretary to Pogo Syndicated Cartoonist, Walt Kelly, in Manhattan, N.Y.
Florence met her husband, the late William H. Riehl ("Bill"), at a USO dance after the conclusion of WWII and they were married on October 29, 1949. She gave up her professional career to take on the arduous task of raising three rambunctious sons and supporting her husband's 37-year career with Grumman Aerospace in Long Island, N.Y. and later during the Apollo Space Program in Cape Canaveral, FL. Florence was an active member and officer of the Grumman Wives Club during her time in Titusville, FL. Until recently she was also an active member of the Grumman Retirees Club in Melbourne, FL.
At the conclusion of the Apollo Space Program in 1974, Florence and Bill moved their family back to Nesconset, N.Y., where she returned to the workforce with NEC Corporation and later with SUNY at Stony Brook. In 1993, Florence and her husband returned to Florida - retiring in Suntree, FL.
Florence was an active member of the adult choir at St. Phillips & James Catholic Church in Smithtown, N.Y. and with Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, FL, devoting 40-plus years of service to her faith and to her love of music and song.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Bill, her daughter-in-law, Linda A. Riehl, her grandson, William A. Riehl, her parents and all of her sisters and brothers. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth W. Riehl, Richard W. Riehl and William P. Riehl, all of Melbourne, FL, and her granddaughters, Erin Riehl of Manorville, N.Y. and Jessica L. Hughes (Jeremy) of Melbourne, FL and by many nieces and nephews residing around the country.
A service of remembrance will be held at Beach Funeral Home, 4999 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 from 2 pm to 4 pm on January 23, 2020. Later this Spring Florence will be interred with her husband at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Scottsmoor, FL.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends consider making a donation in her honor to the William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020