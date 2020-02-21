|
|
Floyd Goddard
Titusville - Floyd William Goddard Sr, 89, passed away Thursday February 20, 2020 at his home in the loving hands of family. Floyd was born in Rutland Vermont to Floyd Erskine Goddard and Leona Mary (Cassidy) Goddard in 1930, A Green Mountain Boy.
A Retired Chief Navy Corpsman with over 20 years enlisted on 3 Naval ships and Korean War Active Duty with Marines Corps. Military duty brought him and his family from Boston to Florida in 1965. After Navy retirement Floyd spent most of his working career at Jess Parrish Memorial Hospital, specialized in hematology and chemistry eventually leading the laboratory department until retiring in 1988.
Some of Floyd's favorite hobbies included: Golfing, Boston sports, Ballroom dancing, Ham Radio (W4OIT) Painting, Music (playing and listening to), learning to read music and playing the guitar, violin and piano. Taught himself to speak Italian and Japanese. He loved reading and always had a knack for creative writing authoring a book of poems currently awaiting publication.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Mary Goddard and survived by six children Mary (Tom) Wagman; Paul Goddard; Doreen (Richie) McCoy; Floyd (Sheila) Goddard; Dan (Michele) Goddard; Dianne (Kenny) Bays, 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
His selfless dedication to his family will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mims.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020