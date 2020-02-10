|
|
Foy Dark
Cocoa - Foy Edward Dark, Sr., 91, passed away Wednesday, February 5 at his home in Cocoa, FL. Foy was born June 25, 1928 in Lewisburg, Tennessee to Ura Tankersley and David Dark. Foy was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Mares) Dark.
Foy is survived by his children, Dr. Foy Edward Dark, Jr. and wife Susan, Allen David Dark, James Lee Dark and wife Carla, Becky Ann Dark, Mary Margaret DeFillips and husband James; brother, Frank Dark; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Foy retired in 1967 with 21 years service from the U. S. Army, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His assignments included Commander of the Engineer Combat Platoon supporting Infantry Department during the Korean War, supervised major construction projects including the Nike Air Defense Missile site in Germany, NATO fuel pipe line in France to the Rhine River, Staff Engineer responsible for coordination of Air Defense sites conversions of North Eastern USA and Greenland Nike Hercules Missile Systems, Senior Engineering advisor for construction of Vietnamese Hospital and Marine Training Center Vietnam, and led a major Department of Defense study on Infantry anti-tank weapons, for which he was awarded the Army's Legion of Merritt Medal.
Foy's second career began at McDonnell Douglas as Sr. Engineer, then Program Manager of one of their Missile Programs, he led the program from development, testing, and then production. While working at McDonnell Douglas he completed an Executive MBA program. He became Director of McDonnell Douglas's Combat Systems, managing some of their US Army programs, and served as Technical Representative to US Navy negotiation team with other countries.
Funeral Services will begin February 12th, visitation 4:00pm - 5:00pm, followed by testimonials by family and friends 5:00pm - 6:30pm, at Beach Funeral Home West, 4999 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32940.
Burial will be at 2:30 pm Thursday, February 13 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with full military honors.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020