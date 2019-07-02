|
|
Frances B. Nugent
Melbourne - Frances B. Nugent, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 28th at the age of 85. She is survived by her siblings Jimmy, Gene, Dolly, Esther, and Duck, daughters Susan Reilly and Candace Wright, her son Thomas Nugent II, her grandchildren Taylor, Francesca, Earl, Cade, Tessa, Emily, Tom, and Abigail, and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband (and love of her life) Thomas Nugent, siblings Billy, Dinky, Evelyn, Charlie, Teddy, Odell, and Nicky, her daughters Cindy and Pamela, and grandson Joshua. She was a former business owner of Shady Side Verticals and Clinton Creations. She was a wonderful, strong woman and was loved by family and friends alike. She had a magnetic personality that drew people to her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 2, 2019