|
|
Frances Blackledge
Palm Bay - Mrs. Frances Blackledge passed away on March 01, 2020 in Palm Bay, FL at the age of 80.
Fran is survived by her husband, John W. Blackledge, Jr., sons John, Matt and James; daughter-in-law Diana and granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer. She is preceded in death by her son Mark.
Fran was born on February 27, 1940 in Welsh, Louisiana to Fratie and Adam Breaux. Fran graduated from Welsh High School in 1958 and married her husband John Blackledge in 1959. Fran and John moved to Brevard County Florida in 1966 during the early NASA moon missions where they raised their family in the Cocoa and Titusville area. Later they spent several years in Boca Raton, Florida and eventually settled in retirement in Palm Bay, Florida.
Fran was a devoted wife and mother and spent countless hours volunteering her time involved in her children's activities, as school nurses and room mothers, actively working in scouting, little league and various activities in the Catholic churches. Fran loved to sing and entertain. She was always a member of church and local choirs groups, most recently at St. Joseph's Catholic church and at the Greater Palm Bay Senior Center.
Fran was well known as being the fun person in any group. She was always entertaining and making sure that everyone was having a good time. She had an outgoing personality and all of her nieces, nephews and close family relatives thought she was crazy, goofy and always a blast. Fran will be greatly missed for all the love and fun she had shown everyone she knew in life. We love you very much.
Funeral services will be held Friday March 6th at St. Josephs Catholic Church at 5330 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay. Visitation will start at 12:00 p.m noon with a mass service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial service will be following at Foutainhead Funeral Home of Palm Bay.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020