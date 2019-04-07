|
|
Frances Sharrow
Palm Bay - Frances Sharrow—Passed to the Lord on the evening of March 31, 2019, at her home in Palm Bay, Florida, following an extended illness. She was with Jack Sharrow, her husband for nearly 37 years.
She is survived by 6 children and 10 grandchildren.
Those wishing to honor Fran's memory are requested to make donations to the .
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 4:00 pm on April 13 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, Florida. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019