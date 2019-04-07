Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sharrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Sharrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Sharrow Obituary
Frances Sharrow

Palm Bay - Frances Sharrow—Passed to the Lord on the evening of March 31, 2019, at her home in Palm Bay, Florida, following an extended illness. She was with Jack Sharrow, her husband for nearly 37 years.

She is survived by 6 children and 10 grandchildren.

Those wishing to honor Fran's memory are requested to make donations to the .

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 4:00 pm on April 13 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, Florida. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now