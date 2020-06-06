Francis Pooser
Francis Pooser

Melbourne Beach FL - Dr. Francis Shingler Pooser, age 88, was born in Lake Wales, FL and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Francis, a retired Internist, and Marjorie moved to Melbourne Beach in 1962.

He is survived by his beloved wife, of 64 years, Marjorie W. Pooser; children; Marta (Daniel) Cohen, Bruce (Lauren) Pooser, Jonathan Pooser, Lisa (John) Linker, Kenneth Pooser: six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee of Central Florida.

For complete obituary and to share a memory, see brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
