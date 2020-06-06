Francis Pooser
Melbourne Beach FL - Dr. Francis Shingler Pooser, age 88, was born in Lake Wales, FL and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Francis, a retired Internist, and Marjorie moved to Melbourne Beach in 1962.
He is survived by his beloved wife, of 64 years, Marjorie W. Pooser; children; Marta (Daniel) Cohen, Bruce (Lauren) Pooser, Jonathan Pooser, Lisa (John) Linker, Kenneth Pooser: six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee of Central Florida.
For complete obituary and to share a memory, see brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.